As President Donald Trump waged a culture war over American patriotism against professional sports players and the leagues they play for, the Philadelphia Eagles pushed back Saturday.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he supports his players as "they take their courage, character and commitment into our communities to make them better or to call attention to injustice."

"I can attest to the great respect they have for the national anthem and all it represents," he went on to say in the prepared statement. "The best of us lend our compassion and determination to the aid of others."



Lurie's comments came in response to calls from Trump for National Football League team owners to fire any player that protests during the singing of the national anthem.



At an Alabama political rally Friday and in tweets Saturday, Trump criticized the owners for allowing the demonstrations.



"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!" Trump said in two tweets Saturday.

He also uninvited on Saturday NBA superstar Stephen Curry from visiting the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors' championship win. The president said the point guard's trepidation was to blame. The Warriors later said the entire team wouldn't come to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



Trump's war over the anthem coincided with an increasingly tense game of chicken with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.



Silent protests during the national anthem have been a hot button issue in the NFL since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the 2016 pre-season.



Kaepernick and players said they've sat, kneeled or held up fists during the anthem in response to police treatment of minority communities and other inequalities in the United States. Players in other professional sports have also joined in on the dissent.



Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was the first Bird to protest during the anthem, raising a fist during the 2016 season opener. This year, he called NFL owners "cowards" for not signing a released Kaepernick to a contract.

Several of Jenkins' teammates have shown support for his demonstration. Jenkins plans to continue raising his fist for the season.



Jenkins has not commented on the president's declarations, but other players have.

Rookie cornerback Sidney Jones asked of the president: "How did we let this dude get in office...we knew he was like this."

Wide receiver Torrey Smith said "patriotism goes beyond a flag and an anthem." He called Trump the "most divisive person in this entire country."

"If a person wants the privilege of being the POTUS he must not disrespect every minority group in the country and say stupid things," he said in one Twitter message.