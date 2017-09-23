MLB Catcher Kneels During Anthem After Trump's NFL Comments

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the National Anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, California.

Oakland Athletics' catcher Bruce Maxwell on Saturday took a knee during the playing of the national anthem, marking the first time a Major League Baseball player has performed such an act.

A photo snapped before Oakland's contest against the Texas Rangers captured Maxwell, the son of an Army officer, drop to one knee and hold his hat against his heart while teammate Mark Canha lowered his hand on Maxwell's shoulder.

Maxwell's decision comes on the heels of President Donald Trump suggesting that NFL owners should fire any player who chooses to kneel for the national anthem.

Maxwell took to Twitter earlier Saturday and wrote, "Don't be surprised if you start seeing athletes kneeling in other sports now!! Comments like that coming from our president. WOW!"

"Inequality is being displayed bigger than ever right now as our president shows that freeedom (sic) of protest and speech is not allowed..," Maxwell wrote in another tweet.

The A's issued the following statement minutes before Saturday's first pitch:

"The Oakland A's pride ourselves on being inclusive. We respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."