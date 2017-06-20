Pennsylvania Unveils 12 Medical Marijuana Permits

The Pennsylvania Department of Health unveiled the names of 12 groups that have won grower-processor permits for the state’s medical marijuana program, which is slated to debut early next year. They were selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants.

They include Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania, LLC and Franklin Labs, LLC, both of which are located in Berks County. A growing and processing facility was not approved for Philadelphia County.

“It’s hard to believe this day has finally arrived,” said State Sen. Daylin Leach, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County and co-sponsored the bill that put medical marijuana on the map in Pennsylvania. “This is a great day for many patients.”

More than 270 safe harbor applications have already been approved, the state said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. This applies to the parents and guardians of minors who require medical marijuana to treat certain conditions, such as cancer and epilepsy.

A physician registry will go online in July with regulations for patients and caregivers published in September.

A complete list of dispensaries will be unveiled later this month. Twenty-seven permits will be issued.

“We were agnostic about the licenses,” Leach said speaking from the steps of state capitol in Harrisburg. “I had no say in who got the licenses.”

Groups who were not awarded a permit are elligible to apply for an appeal.

The 12 permits were issued to:

Southeast Region

Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania, LLC

Franklin Labs, LLC

Northeast Region

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC

Standard Farms, LLC

Southcentral Region

Ilera Healthcare, LLC

AES Compassionate Care, LLC

Northcentral Region

Terrapin Investment Fund 1, LLC

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC

Southwest Region

AGRiMED Industries of PA, LLC

PurePenn, LLC

Northwest Region

Holistic Farms, LLC

Cresco Yeltrah, LLC

“With today’s announcement, we remain on track to fulfill the Wolf Administration’s commitment to deliver medical marijuana to patients in 2018,” said John Collins, Director of the Office of Medical Marijuana.

“The applications from the entities receiving permits were objectively reviewed by an evaluation team made up of members from across commonwealth agencies. Any letters of recommendation or support for an applicant were not considered during the evaluation.”

