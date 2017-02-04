NBC10 obtained 911 audio of the frantic moments leading up to a toddler's death in Pennsauken. Police are still searching for clues in this case. NBC10's Drew Smith has the latest on the investigation. (Published 16 minutes ago)

NBC10 obtained the 911 call in the unsolved death of a 2-year-old boy in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The boy was found unresponsive inside a home on Woodland Avenue back in November, 2016. He was later pronounced dead and his death was ruled a homicide. Investigators say he died from blunt-force trauma.

So far no arrests have been made and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office have revealed few details. A spokeswoman told NBC10 putting out information early would have been detrimental to the investigation.

The Prosecutor’s Office released the 911 call Saturday in response to NBC10’s open records request. In the eight-minute phone call, a woman screams frantically in Spanish while another man translates what she’s saying. The woman, who claimed she was a nanny and not the child’s mother, said the boy was throwing up blood.

“He’s dying! Please,” the translator tells the dispatcher. “He’s awake with his eyes half open but he’s getting pale. His heart is stopping! Please!”

NBC10 spoke to a family who lives where the child was found dead. They told us through a translator that they spoke with detectives many times but have not been accused of doing anything wrong.