Plenty of Philadelphia residents are looking forward to hosting the NFL Draft, but the major event will bring plenty of traffic troubles, too. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the details on what traffic jams you can expect.

The Ben Franklin Parkway continues its transformation for the NFL Draft with the first round of closures before the main event on April 27.

If your commute brings you anywhere near the Art Museum, Eakins Oval or the Ben Franklin Parkway, give yourself a little extra time this week-- The first phase of road closures is set to take effect Monday morning at 12:01 a.m.

PHASE 1

Closures from 4/10, 12:01 a.m. to 5/7 11:59 p.m.



Spring Garden Street westbound will close at Pennsylvania Avenue.

The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps will be closed for the building of the theatre.

The westbound center roadway of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will maintain two lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval. The left lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from East Eakins Oval to Spring Garden St. and continue to southbound Kelly Drive, where it will open up to three travel lanes.

Southbound Kelly Drive will have a lane drop between 25th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

This is the first of four phases of road closings around parkway for the draft. The rest of the closures are scheduled for April 19, 24 and 25.

PHASE 2

Closures from 4/19 12:01 a.m. to 5/2 11:59 p.m.

Inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street

PHASE 3

Closures from 4/24 7 p.m. to 5/1 5 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 20th Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Martin Luther King Drive will remain open to 24th Street

Eastbound Spring Garden Street will remain open from 31st Street to 24th Street

Kelly Drive will be closed at Fairmount Avenue with traffic detoured onto Fairmount Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue

Traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp starting April 24 at 7 p.m. due to the closure of the outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Those who want access to the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the north side must exit onto Fairmount Avenue, turn right on Pennsylvania Avenue and proceed southbound on 25th Street onto Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

PHASE 4 - FULL EXTENT OF ROAD CLOSURES

Closures from 4/25 at 12:01 a.m. to 5/1 at 5 a.m.



Full List of Road Closures:

• 21st Street closed from Winter Street to Spring Garden Street

o Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

• 22nd Street closed from Race Street to Spring Garden Street

o Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

• 23rd Street closed from Fairmount Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

o Local access only

• 24th Street closed from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Park Towne Place

o Local access only

• Martin Luther King Drive closed at Sweet Briar Drive.

o Road opened daily during peak AM rush hour on 4/27 & 4/28 (5AM-10AM) for access to I-676 via 24th Street

• Kelly Drive closed from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Spring Garden Street Bridge closed at 31st Street

o Road opened daily during peak AM rush hour on 4/27 & 4/28 (5AM-10AM) for access to I-676 via 24th Street

o Access to I-76 westbound will be maintained

o Local access to Art Museum will be maintained

• Spring Garden Street closed from 22nd Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

o Local access after peak AM rush hour

• Pennsylvania Avenue closed from Hamilton Street to Fairmount Avenue

o Local access after peak AM rush hour

• Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street closed from 20th Street to 21st Street

o Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only

o Eastbound open from 21st Street

• Park Towne Place closed from 22nd Street to 24th Street

o Local access only (residents)

• I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp closed

• The following streets be designated “local access only” west of 22nd Street:

o Wallace Street

o Mt. Vernon Street

o Green Street

o Judson Street

o Brandywine Street

Parking Restrictions:

No parking on 2400 Pennsylvania Avenue (south side angle parking only) from 4/5 to 5/8

The rest of the parking restrictions go from April 25 to May 1, the city said:

- Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street only)

- Winter Street between 20th & 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

- 20th Street between Vine & Callowhill Streets (east side of street only)

- 21st Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Race Street (both sides of street)

- 22nd Street between Winter & Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

- Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (both sides of street)

The three day football frenzy ends April 29 but closures will be in place until Monday, May 1. Admission to the event will be free to the public. For more information on the NFL Draft, visit their website.