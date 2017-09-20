Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced on Tuesday that Lafayette College student McCrae Williams died after a fall. Morganelli said at this time he does not believe there was any criminal conduct in the death of the lacrosse player.

Here are the top news stories you need to know to start your day from your friends at NBC10.

TODAY'S TOP STORY

Death of Lafayette Student Not Hazing, DA Says: A day of drinking, an accidental fall and delayed medical attention led to the death of a 19-year-old Lafayette College freshman, investigators said Tuesday. McCrae Williams' death does not appear to be the result of hazing or criminal conduct, Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said. Criminal charges will not be sought at this time. McCrae Williams, from Weston, Massachusetts, died Sept. 11 after a weekend of partying on campus. An autopsy concluded he died from blunt force trauma. "I do not see this as a Penn State case," Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said, referring to the hazing death of Timothy Piazza. "There is a strong likelihood he crashed onto the concrete floor and sustained a head injury."



WHAT YOU MISSED YESTERDAY

Teen Girls Attacked, Robbed on SEPTA Train: An investigation is underway after a group of teen girls were caught on video attacking a woman on a SEPTA train Tuesday afternoon. Police say the incident took place on a southbound Broad Street Line train between the Girard and City Hall stations around 3:30 p.m. A witness said the incident began when a group of about 10 teen girls began bullying a group of younger girls. When a young woman stepped in to defend the younger girls, the teens began attacking her, according to the witness. The teens stole the woman’s iPhone 7 before getting off the train at City Hall, police said.

YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Rain is possible for Wednesday. But Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Get your full NBC10 First Alert forecast here.

First Alert Weather: Flooding Concerns Along the Coast

There is a First Alert for the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches from Tropical Storm Jose. Jose will continue to spin and weaken as it goes off shore. NBC10's First Alert meteorologist Bill Henley has your forecast. (Published 2 hours ago)

TODAY'S TALKER

Racial Slurs Written on Cabrini University Dorm Rooms: An investigation is underway after racial slurs were written on the doors of Cabrini University students. The first incident was reported Saturday night. An African American female student told officials someone wrote the words, “Go home n*****” on the door of her dorm room. Cabrini University officials alerted Radnor Police and began their own investigation Sunday morning, pulling video footage for review. On Tuesday, students reported racial slurs were written on the dorm room doors of two more students in the same area where the first incident occurred. On one of the doors, the message "Go Away Too N******" was found. Radnor Police removed one of the vandalized doors from East Residence Hall Tuesday. "It really makes us all sick to have students experience something like that," said Cabrini University Provost Jeff Gingerich.

AROUND THE WORLD



Hurricane Maria Strikes Puerto Rico as Cat. 4: Category 4 Hurricane Maria was slamming into Puerto Rico early Wednesday and barreling toward the island with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, with officials warning the storm is "extremely dangerous.” Puerto Rico's governor had urged residents of the territory to brace for the storm, which he warned would hit with "a force and violence" not seen in generations. "We're going to lose a lot of infrastructure in Puerto Rico," Gov. Ricardo Rossello said, adding that a likely island-wide power outage and communication blackout could last for days. "We're going to have to rebuild.” Authorities had warned that people in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before the storm's arrival.

That's what you need to know to Catch Up Quickly, but we've got more stories worthy of your time. Click here to check them out.

