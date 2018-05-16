An investigation is underway after a bag of crack cocaine was found in a 6-year-old student’s mouth at a Southwest Philadelphia charter school.

The incident occurred at the Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School on the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue. A teacher at the school found what appeared to be a bag of crack cocaine inside a student’s mouth.

The girl was taken to the hospital, treated and later released. She said she got the drugs from another student’s school bag.

The teacher turned over the bag of drugs to police who continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.