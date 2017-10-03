Girlfriend of Vegas Gunman Arrives in US: Sources

The girlfriend of the man who opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, killing dozens and wounding hundreds more, arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday night, law enforcement sources said.



Marilou Danley, 62, landed at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from the Philippines and was escorted by FBI agents, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News. It was not immediately clear where she was being taken.

Danley is the girlfriend of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who unleashed gunfire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were wounded in the attack. Paddock killed himself before police reached his hotel room.

Danley, considered a "person of interest" in the case, was out the country in Asia at the time of the shooting. She had traveled to Hong Kong and Manila in the days before Paddock's attack.

She was expected to be questioned upon her arrival in Los Angeles, the New York Times reported.

"We anticipate some information from her shortly," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said earlier Tuesday.

Lombardo said he is "absolutely" confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a high-stakes gambler and retired accountant.

Video Coffee Sold in California Could Come With Cancer Label

The Associated Press contributed to this report.