Male Nurse Secretly Records Naked Female Patients: Police

A male nurse was arrested for allegedly recording his nude patients, including a teen girl.

James Close, 45, was initially arrested on February 13 after being accused of secretly recording a 17-year-old patient at Penn Medicine Dermatology on 1000 Floral Vale Boulevard in Lower Makefield Township as she undressed. Close was charged again Monday with 43 additional counts involving the teen girl as well as seven adult women.

Close was a licensed practical nurse at Penn Medicine Dermatology. Investigators say Close was assigned to the teen girl on February 13 around noon as she received her routine radiation treatment for a skin disorder. As the girl undressed in the treatment booth she noticed a silver iPhone lying on the ground at her feet, according to a criminal complaint. The teen noticed the phone had recorded live video of her undressing for 25 seconds, investigators said.

The iPhone belonged to Close, according to investigators. After searching through the phone officials found 18 other videos showing the teen girl and seven adult women undressing while under Close’s care, officials said. Investigators say the videos, which were recorded in January and February, were all taken without the knowledge and consent of the victims.

Close is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment on the new charges at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail, 10 percent cash.