A security guard killed a man accused of shooting two people outside a hookah lounge in North Philadelphia late Friday night.

The security guard was on-duty outside the J/F Hookah Lounge on the 2400 block of Germantown Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. when he spotted a gunman open fire on a man and woman, according to police.

“The guard was on duty at the time standing by the front door when he observed only feet away from him this male approach from Cumberland Street and begin opening fire on pedestrians that were walking down the street,” Philadelphia Police Captain Drew Techner told NBC10.

The two pedestrians, a 25-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, were both struck in the left leg. The security guard then took out his own weapon and fired at the gunman, investigators said.

“Security guard had a weapon,” Captain Techner said. “He was armed and he shot multiple times on the shooter.”

Police said the guard shot the gunman several times. The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m. Saturday. Police have not released his identity but say he was a 30-year-old man.

The wounded man and woman were both taken to Temple University Hospital and are both in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.