Former Police Officer Holes Self Up in Montgomery County Church: Sources - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Former Police Officer Holes Self Up in Montgomery County Church: Sources

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former Police Officer Holes Self Up in Montgomery County Church: Sources
    SkyForce10
    Police could be seen gathered in a parking lot.

    Police descended on a Montgomery County community Wednesday morning, focusing on a parking lot next to a church.

    Officers could be seen in the area of St. Teresa of Avila at Parkview Drive and Trooper Road in Norristown around 8:30 a.m. SkyForce10 captured police gathered in the parking lot.

    A former suburban police officer was holed up in the church, law enforcement sources said.

    The incident ended without incident before 10 a.m.

    No one at the church answered the phone Wednesday morning.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices