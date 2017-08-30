Police could be seen gathered in a parking lot.

Police descended on a Montgomery County community Wednesday morning, focusing on a parking lot next to a church.

Officers could be seen in the area of St. Teresa of Avila at Parkview Drive and Trooper Road in Norristown around 8:30 a.m. SkyForce10 captured police gathered in the parking lot.

A former suburban police officer was holed up in the church, law enforcement sources said.



The incident ended without incident before 10 a.m.

No one at the church answered the phone Wednesday morning.