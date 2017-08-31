A police officer at the center of a standoff at a Montgomery County church had recently been fired, NBC10 has learned.

After his dismissal from a Montgomery County police department, sources with knowledge of the investigation say he returned to the department and stole items from his former squad car. The district attorney’s office is expected to release more details at a 1 p.m. news conference about the theft and reckless endangerment charges against Charles Murray.

NBC10 has learned warrants have been issued. Murray was being evaluated at a mental health treatment facility in Montgomery County after Wednesday's incident at St. Teresa of Avila at Parkview Drive and Trooper Road in Norristown where he holed up for about an hour.

The former officer tried to harm himself in the church parking lot, sources said. No weapons were found on Murray during the church incident.

The standoff ended when the former officer came out without incident, police said.