Snow: What to Expect & When From the Nor'easter

A nor’easter packing strong winds, plenty of snow (more than a foot is possible in some neighborhoods) and potential flooding is set to pound the Philadelphia region Tuesday.

Most of the area should see snow with occasional rain and sleet possibly mixing in as the storm intensifies after moving in before midnight. The snow begins south and west quickly moves north and east.

The heaviest snow should fall in the morning with the far northern and western suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County getting the most snow – most likely 1 foot or more – with the Delaware Beaches and Jersey Shore likely seeing mostly rain, wind and possible flooding. Timing & Expected Totals for Tuesday's Nor'easter

Wind (gusts could break 40 mph) and the heavy snow could combine to bring down budding tree limbs and power lines. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are also concerns, especially during high tide.

Ahead of the storm municipalities declared states of emergency and made "Code Blue" declarations.

Much of the region is under a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday afternoon with Ocean County facing a Blizzard Warning.

Timing:

9 to 10 p.m. Monday: snow begins

10 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m.: snow begins to pick up

3 a.m. to 11 a.m.: heaviest accumulation

11 a.m. to Tuesday evening: snow continues but weakens

Overnight: snow showers linger

Estimated Snow Totals:

Berks County, Lehigh Valley, upper Bucks, upper Chester and upper Montgomery counties: 15 to 20 inches

Northern Philadelphia, most of Bucks Chester and Montgomery counties and western Delaware County: 12 to 18 inches

Most of Philadelphia, eastern Delaware County, New Castle County, South Jersey suburbs closest to Pennsylvania: 8 to 15 inches

Central South Jersey and Delaware: 4 to 8 inches

Jersey Shore & Delaware beaches: 0 to 4 inches

