Several parts of our area have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Tuesday’s Nor'easter. Check the list below for updated information on your city or county:

Berks County, Pa.

First Alert Weather Alert 'Code Blue' Emergencies in Montco, Philly

Caernarvon Township

Bucks County, Pa.

Hilltown Township

Buckingham Township

Warminster Township

Chester County, Pa.

Coatesville

Montgomery County, Pa.

West Pottsgrove Township

Camden County, NJ

Winslow Township



Cumberland County, NJ

Vineland



Atlantic County, NJ

Burlington County, NJ