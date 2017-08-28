President Donald Trump announced his plan to visit Texas on Tuesday, praising his administration for their relief efforts during Tropical Storm Harvey and swapping praise with Texas governor Greg Abbott on Twitter. (Published 30 minutes ago)

New Jersey lawmakers are simultaneously aiding Texas and scorning Lone Star State lawmakers as the state endures massive flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, which shows no signs of abating until later in the week.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-NJ, and Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-NJ, both issued statements expressing their support for sending emergency disaster funds to Texas even though the Lone Star State failed to do the same when Superstorm Sandy pummeled New Jersey in 2012.

“We are the United States of America and in times of trouble, emergencies and hardship, we must remain unified,” Norcross said. “We will never move forward as a country if we hold grudges. Let’s put partisanship and geography aside and remember that we're in it together.”

LoBiondo announced his intention via Twitter:

"Disasters & emergencies are just that...disasters & emergencies. Must stand together as Americans, not be hypocritical based on geography," LoBiondo said.



Rep. Peter King from New York also tweeted over the weekend “that 1 bad turn doesn’t deserve another” and promised to back sending relief funds.

When Sandy knocked out power from the Jersey Shore up to Boston, eight Texas Republicans voted against increasing flood insurance and 23 voted against emergency funds for victims. Both measures eventually passed in the House and Senate and were signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was among those who did not vote for Sandy relief.

"Emergency relief for the families who are suffering from this natural disaster should not be used as a Christmas tree for billions in unrelated spending," he said in a statement at the time.

“Two thirds of this spending is not remotely ‘emergency’; the Congressional Budget Office estimates that only 30 percent of the authorized funds would be spent in the next 20 months, and over a billion dollars will be spent as late as 2021.”

Projected home damage from Harvey could be upward of $40 billion, according to one global property analyst CoreLogic.

On Friday before Harvey struck, Cruz and fellow Texas Sen. Cornyn urged President Donald Trump to grant Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for a major disaster declaration for the state.

“Given the potential catastrophic impact that the Hurricane may have on Texas communities, we strongly support this request and urge you to provide any and all emergency protective measures available by a major disaster declaration,” they said.

By Friday evening, Trump had directed federal aid towards recovery in the form of “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

The president and first lady are scheduled to arrive in Texas Tuesday.

Volunteers and relief workers, including Pennsylvania firefighters and members of the America Red Cross, are also heading to Texas.