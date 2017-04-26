Philly Police Lay Out NFL Draft Security Plan | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Philly Police Lay Out NFL Draft Security Plan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10

    With a major event like the NFL Draft in the city this week, Philadelphia police are working hard to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

    Philadelphia Police Regional Operations Command-South Chief Inspector Frank Vanore discussed security at a Wednesday morning news conference.

    The NFL Draft takes place in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting Thursday night. A free fan experience along the Ben Franklin Parkway is expected to draw thousands into the weekend.

    Weapons, bicycles and smoking aren't allowed in the secured draft area, police said.

    Yes or No? What You Can and Can't Bring to the NFL DraftYes or No? What You Can and Can't Bring to the NFL Draft

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices