Philly Police Lay Out NFL Draft Security Plan

With a major event like the NFL Draft in the city this week, Philadelphia police are working hard to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Philadelphia Police Regional Operations Command-South Chief Inspector Frank Vanore discussed security at a Wednesday morning news conference.

The NFL Draft takes place in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting Thursday night. A free fan experience along the Ben Franklin Parkway is expected to draw thousands into the weekend.

Weapons, bicycles and smoking aren't allowed in the secured draft area, police said.

