With the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Field down to its final 4, the madness of deciding what is Montgomery County’s best pizza is down to four finalists.

Chiaro's Pizzeria of Green Lane is looking to defend its crown as it battles Bacco Italian Restaurant of North Wales in one semifinal match-up in Montco’s Best Pizza Tournament 2017. Angelo's Pizza of King of Prussia takes on Bravo Pizza of Worcester in the other pizza battle in the Final 4 of the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board's March Madness-like competition to determine the county's favorite pizza.

What New Food Can You Share at Phillies Ballpark?

"When it comes to pizza, everyone has an opinion," the VFTC said on its website. "That's why every year we open it up to you to tell us your favorite pizza in Montgomery County."

Final 4 voting is open until midnight Wednesday in the second-annual tournament.

The winning pizzeria will get a one year membership on the Valley Forge Tourism Board; an official trophy; ad space in county dining guide, Crave; billboards and championship gear.

Celebs in the Stands: NCAA Tournament

Chiaro's of Green Lane has not had an easy road to repeat as they sneaked past (less than two percent wins) Sal's Bravo Pizza of Limerick, Basta Pasta of Skippack and Penny's Pizza of Limerick in the past three rounds to earn its spot in the Final 4. Will Chiaro's reclaim its crown? Check back to find out.