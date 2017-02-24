You would be hard-pressed to find a Montgomery County town without a local pizza place.

But which pizzeria has the best pie in the county?

For the second-straight year, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is going to hold Montco's Best Pizza Tournament 2017, a March Madness-like tournament to determine the county's favorite pizza.

"When it comes to pizza, everyone has an opinion," the VFTC said on its website. "That's why every year we open it up to you to tell us your favorite pizza in Montgomery County."

Nominations are closed and voting begins March.

Can last year's top pizza place Chiaro's of Green Lane reclaim its crown? Check back to find out.