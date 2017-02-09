Well-Known Montgomery County Ice Cream Spot Up For Sale | NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Dangerous Refreezing Tonight
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Well-Known Montgomery County Ice Cream Spot Up For Sale

By Roy Aguilar

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Street View
    Jack Frost served as a "local tradition" for the Montgomery County community for over 50 years.

    A Montgomery County ice cream shop that's been serving scoops for over 50 years is looking for a new owner.

    Jack Frost Luncheonette on Limekiln Pike in Glenside is on the market for $349,000.

    The price for the business, which dates to 1959, includes all luncheonette equipment and parking space in the sale, according to a listing by The Sivel Group. The listing agent, Mark Malfara, said the owners were not available Thursday to comment.

    Jack Frost has long served as a "local tradition" for the community.

    Rachel Markey, an Abington native, said going to the ice cream shop has been a summer ritual for generations in her family.

    "Every time we would visit as kids we would go to Jack Frost at night and watch the trains go by," Markey said, who visited family that lived a block away. " It became a family tradition. And now as adults, I would bring my kids every summer and tell them stories over ice cream."

    Markey hopes the next owners keep the business going as a go-to ice cream spot. 

    "It [would] be sad to see Jack Frost go," she said. "It has been around forever... since my mom was a kid."

    Frolicking in the Snow at the Philadelphia ZooFrolicking in the Snow at the Philadelphia Zoo

    Published 52 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices