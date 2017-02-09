Jack Frost served as a "local tradition" for the Montgomery County community for over 50 years.

A Montgomery County ice cream shop that's been serving scoops for over 50 years is looking for a new owner.

Jack Frost Luncheonette on Limekiln Pike in Glenside is on the market for $349,000.

The price for the business, which dates to 1959, includes all luncheonette equipment and parking space in the sale, according to a listing by The Sivel Group. The listing agent, Mark Malfara, said the owners were not available Thursday to comment.

Jack Frost has long served as a "local tradition" for the community.

Rachel Markey, an Abington native, said going to the ice cream shop has been a summer ritual for generations in her family.

"Every time we would visit as kids we would go to Jack Frost at night and watch the trains go by," Markey said, who visited family that lived a block away. " It became a family tradition. And now as adults, I would bring my kids every summer and tell them stories over ice cream."

Markey hopes the next owners keep the business going as a go-to ice cream spot.

"It [would] be sad to see Jack Frost go," she said. "It has been around forever... since my mom was a kid."

Frolicking in the Snow at the Philadelphia Zoo