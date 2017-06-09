A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and his mom were shot by an unidentified gunman in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday. The principal of the school the boy attends says both the boy and his mother were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. NBC10's Brandon Hudson has the latest on the shooting and speaks to a witness.

A man has been arrested in the shooting of a young boy in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy announced Friday the arrest of 41-year-old Chelsea Outlaw of New Castle.

Jashown Banner, a Kindergarten student at Thomas Edison Charter School, remained in critical condition at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.

The 6-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother were inside an SUV at a stop sign on the 700 block of E. 6th Street when an unidentified gunman got out of another car and opened fire. Irene Turner, a woman who lives in the area and witnessed the shooting, told NBC10 she heard seven gunshots.

"I was sitting right there in that chair and it happened down there," Turner said. "The white van backed up and flew down the street real fast."



The boy was shot in the head while his mother was cut by glass on her arm.



A boy is in critical condition after he and his mother were shot in Wilmington Tuesday.

"When he got shot it went across his nose and mouth and it was bleeding," Turner said.



The boy's mother was taken to St. Francis Hospital. She was later released.



Outlaw, who police said has an extensive criminal record, has been charged with attempted murder and other charges in the shooting.

He remained jailed on $2 million cash bond.