A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and his mom were shot by an unidentified gunman in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday. The principal of the school the boy attends says both the boy and his mother were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. NBC10's Brandon Hudson has the latest on the shooting and speaks to a witness.

Charges have been dropped against a man who was initially arrested in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Delaware.

Chelsea Outlaw was arrested Thursday and accused of shooting 6-year-old Jashown Banner back on June 6. Outlaw was charged with attempted murder and other offenses. Charges against Outlaw were dropped however after investigators determined he was not involved in the shooting. Outlaw was released and police continue to search for the people responsible.

Banner, a Kindergarten student at Thomas Edison Charter School, remains in critical condition at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.

The boy and his 31-year-old mother were inside an SUV at a stop sign on the 700 block of E. 6th Street when an unidentified gunman got out of another car and opened fire. Irene Turner, a woman who lives in the area and witnessed the shooting, told NBC10 she heard seven gunshots.

"I was sitting right there in that chair and it happened down there," Turner said. "The white van backed up and flew down the street real fast."



The boy was shot in the head while his mother was cut by glass on her arm.



"When he got shot it went across his nose and mouth and it was bleeding," Turner said.



The boy's mother was taken to St. Francis Hospital. She was later released.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Wilmington Police Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-6206. Information may also be submitted through the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip-Line at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information leading to an arrest may result in a reward. Tips may also be texted to NIXLE at 888777.