A Chester County community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved longtime Chick-fil-A employee.

George Holston, who worked at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Ashbridge Square in Downingtown, dedicated 8 years of his life greeting customers of the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A Downingtown announced his unexpected death Monday morning on its Facebook page.

Hundreds commented on Holston's friendliness and dedication.

"Always gave a greeting and a goodbye any time he had a moment," Jeremy Wood, commented. "If he didn't, he would make time to talk anyway."

"George engaged my family in conversation every visit," Charlotte Reid posted. "[He] frequently said that the only thing wrong with kids is that they grow up too fast! I will miss him."

One customer remembered how Holston's warm amicability helped his wife during trying times.

"During both of my wife's pregnancies and maternity leave she used to visit the restaurant for lunch, to pass time, and drink her favorite iced tea," Mike Tauss remembered. "George was always so cheerful and kind to her and regularly made her day. It was not the easiest time for her and he made a huge difference."

Just last April, customers rallied behind Holston, raising money for new special diabetic shoes for him after a customer learned he was in need of a new pair.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had. I look forward to coming in here,” Holston told NBC10 at the time.

Holston's cause of death was not released.

Chick-fil-A Downingtown planned to post funeral arrangements when they became available.