Philadelphia Synagogue Delivers 1,000 Cookies on Christmas | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Philadelphia Synagogue Delivers 1,000 Cookies on Christmas

By Deana Harley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Debbie Hersch
    Sue and Hal Rosenthal (back middle and back right) are members of Congregations of Shaare Shamayim synagogue. The cookies they delivered were baked by the Congregation's kindergarten students.

    Working on Christmas can be a downer, but some Philadelphia kindergartners and adults from a Northeast Philadelphia synagogue brought the holiday spirit to hospital workers on Christmas Day.

    Members of Congregations of Shaare Shamayim synagogue, delivered 1,000 cookies to health care workers at Philadelphia area hospitals. The children wrote thank you notes to staff members while the adults baked the cookies.

    The cookie delivery was started in 2015 as a way to say thanks to health care professionals who have to work on holidays.

    Published 6 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices