Officials say 59 people are dead and over 520 people are injured after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival late Sunday night in Las Vegas. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. NBC10's Keith Jones is in the breaking news center following the latest developments.

A mother's worst nightmare becomes a moment to count her blessings. A panicked couple runs to the first taxi they see. A group of friends duck down as bullets fly over their heads. The shell-shocked faces of thousands coming to grips with an unthinkable tragedy. A mass of people and vehicles flee as the deafening sound of gunfire pierces the air.



As news of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history continues to develop, more stories from witnesses and survivors of the Las Vegas concert shooting are surfacing. Here are some of those accounts from people from our area.

Wilmington Woman Survives Las Vegas Mass Shooting

NBC10's Tim Furlong was live at Philadelphia International Airport after speaking with a Wilmington mother, as well as her daughter who survived the Las Vegas mass shooting. (Published 19 minutes ago)

“What Do You Mean You’re Okay?”

Lucy O’Donnell was sleeping when she was awoken by the most terrifying phone call of her life.

Exclusive Philly Attorney Describes Chaos of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

“I got the call that no parent ever wants,” the Wilmington, Delaware woman told NBC10.

Lucy’s daughter, Megan O’Donnell, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with a group of friends when a gunman, located 32 floors up in the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, opened fire.

“We were running out of the fence and it was still going on, the machine gunshots behind you,” Megan told NBC10. “It’s like a terrifying feeling to be running backwards, away from shots right behind you.”

A barrage of bullets rained down on the crowd of thousands who were enjoying the popular country music festival. At least 59 people died and more than 500 were hurt. Fortunately for the O’Donnell family, Megan managed to escape unharmed. Before reports of the shooting hit the news cycle, Lucy received the firsthand account from her daughter whose first words on the phone were “I’m okay.”

“I said, ‘What do you mean you’re okay?’ I didn’t even know anything had happened,” Lucy said. “And then she explained to me what had happened and how she had just run through the streets of Las Vegas and into the airport.”

Lucy spent the early morning hours comforting her daughter over the phone. She knows how fortunate she is to be able to have had that conversation.

“I got to do that and others didn’t,” Lucy said. “That’s what I think about.”

Megan, a 33-year-old mother of two, eventually touched base with her friends and made her way to Las Vegas McCarran Airport. She boarded a flight back to Philadelphia International Airport and arrived Monday afternoon.

Lucy, meanwhile, remains grateful her daughter wasn’t hurt but also shaken by the close call.

“Her father and I already texted her and said, ‘No more concerts. I don’t care if you’re 33,’” Lucy said. “She has two children and you know, you’ve gotta think about it. It’s a shame, but you do, you have to think about those things now.”

“We’ll Pay for It”

Virginia McDowell knew something was wrong the moment she and her husband pulled up in a cab to the Las Vegas Tropicana Sunday night. The former Atlantic City Casino executive and Philadelphia native saw a panicked couple approach her taxi as a group of people ran from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“We’re taking this cab,” the couple told McDowell.

“We haven’t even paid yet,” McDowell replied.

“Don’t worry,” the couple said. “We’ll pay for it.”

McDowell told NBC10 the couple then threw her and her husband out of the cab, jumped in and told the driver to take them anywhere.

McDowell was among the approximately 26,000 people expected in Vegas for the annual Global Gaming Expo Conference. She could never imagine she would arrive at the same time the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s modern history was taking place. McDowell described the bloody aftermath of the massacre.

“Literally, the walking wounded,” McDowell said. “Many of them carrying severely wounded people into the Tropicana and into Hooters next door. Literally just walking around shell-shocked. It was horrible.”

"Somebody Was Watching Over Us"

Stephanie DiBartolomeo first noticed the popping sound.

"You just kind of heard like, 'pop, pop, pop' real loud a bunch of times," she said.

DiBartolomeo and her family were in the middle of the crowd of thousands during the Las Vegas concert when the shooting began.

"The stage went dark and then everybody just started screaming and people were dropping to the ground and running," she said. "So then we just all kind of just grabbed each other and started running."

As more and more concertgoers were struck by gunfire in the ensuing panic, DiBartolomeo and her friends frantically ducked for cover.

"We were hiding under the bar," she said. "Jumping under the bar trying not to get hit by the bullets. You could hear them going off and hear them over your head. Then we just ran."

Miraculously, DiBartolomeo and her friends escaped unharmed. She returned to her native Glassboro, New Jersey Monday with a new appreciation for life.

"Extremely lucky," she said. "Extremely. Somebody was watching over us. I've never felt so lucky in my life to be safe and to be here."

Dramatic Images: At Least 59 Dead in Vegas Concert Shooting

“You Can Already See It on People’s Faces”

Lisa Johnson drove past the concert venue just minutes before the massacre began. Johnson, the president of an Egg Harbor Township-based communications company, former Las Vegas casino PR exec and news anchor, was at dinner at a different hotel when word of the shooting spread.

“There’s an active shooter on the strip,” a waiter inside the restaurant told her. “No one’s allowed to go out to the strip.”

The Global Gaming Expo Conference still began Monday in the aftermath of the shooting. Johnson knows it won’t have its normal festive atmosphere.

“You can already see it on people’s faces,” Johnson said. “Everybody is just shocked over this. Nobody can go on and enjoy themselves. This is a tragedy unlike any other that we’ve seen. It’s just horrific.”

Philly Attorney Experiences Chaos During Vegas Shooting

NBC10 spoke with Bill Ciancaglini, a Center City Philadelphia attorney, who was vactioning in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert. Ciancaglini spoke exclusively to NBC10's Katy Zachry. (Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017)

“I’ve Never Seen Vegas Silent Like This”

Billy Ciancaglini was enjoying the third night of his Las Vegas vacation when he noticed a crowd of people running toward him from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“There’s a shooter! There’s a shooter,” the panicked crowd yelled.

Ciancaglini was unable to escape the mass of people and vehicles that were fleeing the scene.

“There was no getting out of the way,” the Philadelphia-based attorney said. “There were just people everywhere coming in my direction. People were just pushing into each other and pushing the people in front into the street one after another and cars weren’t stopping.”

Ciancaglini heard the constant sound of gunfire as the panic continued.

“It was going off seemingly forever,” he said. “It was going on for quite a while.”

Ciancaglini eventually made it to his hotel room at the Monte Carlo casino — about five blocks from the shooting scene — where he updated his loved ones on Facebook that he was okay.

During an interview with NBC10, Ciancaglini looked down from his hotel room at the nearly deserted Vegas Strip.

“I’ve never seen Vegas silent like this,” he said. “It is a ghost town like I’ve never seen before.”

