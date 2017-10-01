Gunfire Erupts Near Las Vegas Resort; 'Several' Victims Reported - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Gunfire Erupts Near Las Vegas Resort; 'Several' Victims Reported

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Las Vegas Police said early Monday they were investigating reports of an active shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Video showed people fleeing the area. (Published 27 minutes ago)

    A shooting was reported near Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, police said, with a local hospital official reporting "several" victims.

    Las Vegas Police tweeted about 1:30 a.m. ET Monday that the department was investigating the incident by the luxury resort on the strip's south end. Armored officers and SWAT vehicles could be seen in the area.

    Video showed people fleeing the area.

    University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds, according to the Associated Press. She didn't have any other immediate information.

    The Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay, NBC News reported. Singer Jake Owen, who was performing at the event, tweeted that there was a shooter in the area.

    Concert attendees also reported hearing rounds of gunfire.

    McCarran International Airport is across from Mandalay Bay, and flights in and out of the airport were being held.

    Mandalay Bay is owned by MGM Resorts.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This article is developing. Please refresh.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices