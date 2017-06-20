Woman in Critical After Being Struck by 2 Hit-&-Run Vehicles

Police are looking for 2 drivers who hit and injured a Burlington County woman and left her to die. NBC10's Cydney Long has more.

A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by two hit-and-run vehicles in Burlington Township, New Jersey Sunday night.

Kim Henry, 53, of Burlington, New Jersey was walking across the southbound lanes of Route 130 around 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle passing by. Police say she was then struck by a second vehicle and was dragged along the roadway. Both drivers of the striking vehicles fled the scene.

“Broken ain’t the word,” Todd Smith, Henry’s boyfriend, told NBC10. “That’s my other half. We’re one. That’s my wife, my baby, my best friend. Not just my girlfriend. All of the above.”

Henry suffered head trauma, facial injuries, broken ankles, and several deep abrasions. She was taken to the Cooper University Trauma Center in Camden where she is in critical but stable condition. Doctors performed two surgeries on Henry Tuesday. She will also need skin grafting due to being dragged.

“Her whole face and her jaw is broken up,” Smith said. “She has scars in the back of her head scraped on the ground where they dragged her."

Surveillance video was released of one of the suspected hit-and-run vehicles. The video shows a 1997 Mazda Protege pull into a parking lot. The driver then turns off the headlights and switches places with the passenger.



“We’re just out here trying to collect any evidence that we can,” Burlington Township Police Detective Anthony Fontana said. “Anything that we might not have seen that night.”

Smith told NBC10 Henry is legally blind but can see well enough to cross the street. There is no sidewalk in front of their homes.

“That’s my life,” Smith said. “When you see her you see me. We’re both disabled so when we move around we’re together.”

Smith was in tears as he shared his message for Henry.

“Kim I love you so much,” he said. “I miss you and I need you. Come back. You need to come back. That’s it.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call Detective Fontana at 609-239-5889 or Traffic Safety Unit P/O Eric Pew at 609-386-2019.

