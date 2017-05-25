A medical helicopter crashed short of the runway at New Castle Airport Thursday. NBC10's Tim Furlong shares breaking details.

A medical helicopter crashed in Delaware Thursday killing the only person on board.

The Eurocopter twin-engine helicopter went down shortly before noon off of Route 13 near Frenchtown Road short of the runway of the New Castle Airport, said Delaware River and Bay Authority, which manages the airport.

The pilot was the only person on board and died, police said. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Black smoke could be seen pouring into the air off Quigley Boulevard near the post office facility. The wreck caused minor damage to buildings, police said.

Some choppers weren't flying on Thursday due to cloud cover that caused a low ceiling.

The chopper wasn't headed to or from an emergency at the time it went down, authorities said.

Delaware State Police waited for the owner of the chopper to arrive before they could figure out why the aircraft was in the air.



The NTSB reports that there have been four helicopter crashes in Delaware over the last decade -- one fatal -- and none involved a Eurocopter.