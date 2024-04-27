Eagles add a North Carolina State center in 6th round

After taking guard Michigan interior lineman Trevor Keegan with the 172nd pick in the fifth round, the Eagles added another with North Carolina State center Dylan McMahon with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round.

McMahon, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, spent five years in Raleigh. He started one game at right guard as a true freshman in 2019, seven games at right guard in 2020, 12 games in 2021 – five at right guard, seven at left guard – then 13 in 2022 – 10 at right guard and three at center. This past year, he started the entire season at center and was named honorable mention All-ACC.

This is the first time the Eagles have drafted two interior linemen in the same draft since 2011, when they took Fireman Danny Watkins 23rd overall in the first round and Jason Kelce 191st overall in the sixth round.

The Eagles have selected cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall) in the first round and Cooper DeJean (40th overall) in the second round, edge Jalyx Hunt (94th overall) in the third round, running back Will Shipley (127th overall) in the fourth round and Smith (152nd overall), Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (155th overall) and Keegan in the fifth round and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (185th overall) and McMahon in the sixth round.

They currently don’t have any more picks.

