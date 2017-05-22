NBC10 is bringing you options that can keep you active during the summer without breaking the bank. Reporter Katy Zachry gives a preview of Camden County's events this summer.

Inside Look on Enjoying Some Free Family Fun

This week, NBC10 looks into free and super cheap summer activities throughout the area.

Concerts are a popular summer activity, and multiple locations are providing them for free.

May 22, World Café Live Philadelphia will be hosting Monday Jazz Jam at 5:30 p.m. July 23, August 20, and September 17, there will be free admission to free outdoor concerts and free samples of Ben and Jerry’s and Honeygrow at 40th and Walnut in Philadelphia.

On July 4, Mary J. Blige will headline Wawa Welcome America along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival runs multiple days and features plenty of free fun.

Mary J. Blige to Headline Wawa Welcome America Festival

Media, Pennsylvania in Delaware County has many free concerts all throughout the summer.

The Philadelphia area also has many free attractions and tours, so feel free to travel around.

Visit the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Congress Hall, the Rocky Statue and steps, LOVE and AMOR sculptures and Philadelphia’s Historic District’s "Once Upon a Nation Storytelling Benches."

Free, and SUPER cheap, Philadelphia art and culture events are also very affordable.

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest at the Blue Cross RiverRink provide for walking around in the summer air, swinging on hammocks and buying snacks. The Park and Rink are free entry.

At Race Street Pier there are free yoga classes every day of the week.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art allows visitors to Pay-What-You-Wish every Wednesday after 5 p.m.

Camden County has over 100 free events taking place including free concerts, exercise events and shows for toddlers, and in South Philly, Smith Playground and its playhouse are free as well.