NBC10’s Pamela Osborne has the latest on an attack in the Frankford neighborhood where a woman was badly beaten and left in critical condition after her attacker tried to put her in a trash bag.

Man Beats Woman, Tries to Put Her in Trash Bag

A hospital worker stepped in to stop a brutal attack on a woman where a man tried to shove the woman in a trash bag.

The man approached the woman along Frankford Avenue – across the street from Aria-Jefferson Health, Frankford Campus – around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night and began beating her head and face, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man then grabbed a green trash bag, emptied the contents and tried to put the unconscious woman – who is smaller in stature – into it, Small said.

A hospital worker witnessed the attack and yelled at the suspect.

"It was a good thing that witnesses yelled and startled this individual and that's when he stopped and fled on foot north on Frankford Avenue," Small said.

Hospital worker rushed across the street and tried to revive 29-year-old woman before rushing her into the emergency room with facial trauma that left her almost unrecognizable in critical condition, investigators said.

The man stands around 5-foot, 10-inches tall, is thin and wore his hair braided, police said. Police hoped surveillance video would help them with a clearer description.

Anyone with information on the attack should contact Philadelphia police.