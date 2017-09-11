Flying bugs are creating a bad buzz in Philly neighborhoods.



Several residents on Facebook and Twitter reported seeing swarms of insects, believed to be either gnats or winged ants, covering various neighborhoods.

“It’s pretty nasty,” one woman told NBC10. “The swarms that went from Frankford and Thompson to near my house at Memphis and Montgomery Ave. We were covered in them from head to toe. Yuck.”

Garrett O’Dwyer, who lives in Philly’s Bella Vista neighborhood, said the insects were flying ants.

“My block has been taken over by flying ants,” he tweeted. “Apparently this is what they do to mate: grow wings and throw a party.”

Philadelphia Police admitted they weren’t sure where the insects were coming from, making light of the bug invasion with a Simpsons reference.

It’s still unclear what’s causing the large swarms, though similar incidents have occurred in other cities and states in recent weeks, including Connecticut. An insect expert told our affiliate NBC Connecticut that the bugs appeared to be winged ants coming above ground to mate. Most ant colonies swarm around the same time each year to mate and begin new colonies. It’s unconfirmed however, whether that’s the case in Philly.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.