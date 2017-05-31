Robber Stabs Philly Councilman At-Large David Oh

A Philadelphia councilman at-large is in the hospital after he was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday night in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.



Councilman At-Large David Oh (R), 57, was on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when an armed robber stabbed him in the side, according to police.

Oh was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.



Oh was elected to Philadelphia's city council in November, 2011 and re-elected in November, 2015. He was the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia and is also the only military veteran currently serving in city council.

“We are aware of a reported violent attack on Councilman David Oh near his home and are closely monitoring his condition," Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) wrote in a released statement. "David is a valued colleague with a young, beautiful family. We ask all Philadelphians to keep Councilman Oh and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

