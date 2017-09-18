A teen boy was killed and two others injured in a drive-by shooting in Chester Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street for a report of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a 15-year-old boy lying face down on the walkway of a home. Police say he was suffering from two gunshot wounds in his torso.

The officers also heard an 18-year-old victim moaning and talking inside the house. Police say he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. Finally, police found a 16-year-old boy in the back of the home who had been shot in the buttocks.

All three victims were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center. The 15-year-old boy died from his injuries while the other two victims are in stable condition. The teen’s death marks the 23rd homicide in the city of Chester this year.

Police have released little information regarding what led to the incident but believe it was a drive-by shooting. They have not released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Detective Michael Canfield or Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.

