David Kennedy, of Pennsburg, who was charged with possession of child pornography, died in custody at Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

No details about the death of Dr. David S. Kennedy while in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility last weekend have yet to be released, and authorities say there remains an "active investigation."

Kennedy, 48, who operated a medical practice in Pennsburg called Personal Care Pediatrics, had been in custody at the county prison on charges of child pornography since his arrest Nov. 28.

All that is known about his death is that it was at the county prison in Eaglesville and at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The county coroner's office did perform an autopsy later that day, but Deputy Coroner Alex Balacki said Wednesday that no report will be issued until a toxicology report comes back, which isn't expected for a few weeks.

"We don't release preliminary findings," Balacki said, declining to say where Kennedy was found dead inside the prison.

Spokeswomen for the District Attorney's office, which is leading the investigation, and the county Commissioners, who oversee the prison, also declined to give any details of Kennedy's death.

District Attorney spokeswoman Kate Delano said, "We don't comment on an ongoing investigation."

County spokeswoman Lorie Slass said the county doesn't comment on "an active investigation by the DA or coroner."

None of the officials would describe the nature of the investigation.

The defense attorney listed on Kennedy's criminal docket did not immediately return a message left at his Bucks County office.

Kennedy was being held on $250,000 for allegedly having photographs of underage children on his phone.