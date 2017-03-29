Camden Mayor Dana Redd Won't Seek Third Term

Camden Mayor Dana Redd will not seek a third term as the city’s major. NBC10 confirmed Redd will make the announcement at Camden’s City Hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Redd, who was born and raised in Camden, built a reputation as the “comeback mayor” due to the revitalization efforts she made for the city. Freeholder Jeff Nash described Redd as a tenacious and tireless leader who helped stabilize city finances, transitioning Camden from a city with bad credit to the new home of Subaru, Holtec International and the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice facility.

“Her legacy is the revitalization of Camden City,” Nash said. “Not only in terms of the economic development that we’ve seen, two billion dollars of private investment in the city and the creation of those jobs but community policing.”

The creation of a regional police force in 2013 drew recognition from President Obama and helped Camden, once one of the country’s most dangerous cities, become a model for community policing. Residents who spoke to NBC10 said Camden still has issues but credited Redd with helping the community become stronger.

“If we could point to one thing, she has uplifted the spirit of the city,” said Carla Rhodes.

Residents say her replacement will have big shoes to fill.

“My heart is full,” said Ronja Butler. “We will miss her greatly.”