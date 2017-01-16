Deadly Incident at Bucks County Steel Facility

A Bucks County industrial incident left a person dead Monday.

The deadly incident played out around noon at Samuel Grossi & Sons along State Road in Bensalem, said Bensalem Police.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead midday, you could see police cars and another emergency vehicle parked at the Grossi facility.

Police didn’t reveal any further details and Grossi didn’t answer phone calls or immediately return NBC10's request seeking comment about what happened.

At 20 tons of steel annually, Grossi claims it’s the largest fabricator and erector of steel in the Philadelphia region with photos of many of Philadelphia’s most iconic skyscrapers and buildings scrolling across the company website.