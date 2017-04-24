Babysitter Accused of Kidnapping 2 Boys in Delaware

A babysitter is accused of kidnapping two young boys in Delaware leading to an Amber Alert over the weekend.

Michelle Rogers, 50, of Wilmington, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of kidnapping.

Investigators say Rogers was with a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who she was babysitting at a home on the 500 block of Sherman Street in Wilmington on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. when all three went missing.

The boys were reported missing after Wilmington police received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. Troopers did not say who called to report the children missing or why it took more than two days since they were last seen Wednesday morning to call police.

On Saturday police issued an Amber Alert for the missing children. They were both found unharmed shortly after and Rogers was taken into custody. Her bail is set at $82,000.