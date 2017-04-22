Jihad Bailey, 3, left and Zion Coverdale-Dixon, 5, right, went missing Wednesday from a home in Wilmington, Delaware, while in the care of Michelle Shelly Rogers, center. All three were reported missing Friday night.

Two children went missing Wednesday from a home in Wilmington when their babysitter allegedly disappeared with them, Delaware State Police said Saturday in issuing an Amber Alert.

Zion Coverdale-Dixon, 5, of Wilmington, and Jihad Bailey, 3, of Smyrna, were reported missing when Wilmington police received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.

Detectives believe the young kids "may be in imminent danger," state police said in a press release.

Troopers did not say who called to report the children missing or why it took more than two days since they were last seen Wednesday morning to call police.

They disappeared about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday from a house in the 500 block of Sherman Street "while in the care of the babysitter," police said.

The babysitter has been identified as Michelle (Shelly) Rogers, 50, of Wilmington. Police did not identify if Rogers are related to either of the children.

Coverdale-Dixon has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Superman shirt, blue jeans with white and blue Jordan sneakers.

Jihad Bailey has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Scooby Doo pajama bottoms with white sneakers.

Rogers was last seen wearing a white and black shirt, dark jeans with red sneakers.

There was no information released about a vehicle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Citizens may also call the Wilmington Police Department at (302) 571-4526. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.