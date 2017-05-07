A Good Samaritan jumped into action and saved a woman’s life after a car crashed into the water in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Police say a 29-year-old man was driving with a 28-year-old female passenger around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Fairmount Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed through the bulkhead and into the bay. TJ Andrews, an Atlantic City resident who witnessed the crashed, immediately jumped in the water and helped the trapped passenger get out of the vehicle and onto land.

Andrews, the driver and the passenger were all taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Andrews and the driver were treated for minor injuries while the passenger was treated for serious injuries.

A crane eventually removed the vehicle from the water. No charges have been filed but the accident is under investigation.

If you have any information on the incident please call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744. You can also text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

