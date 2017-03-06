Flames and smoke poured from the Olympic-size pool at the Aquatic & Fitness Center: Northeast Philadelphia midday Monday.

A fire at a Northeast Philadelphia health center and indoor swim club that forced people wearing only their bathing suits out into the cold air spread to four alarms Monday.

Flames broke out before 11:15 a.m. at the Aquatic Fitness Center and Aquahab Physical Therapy along Grant Avenue near Fordham Road in the city's Torresdale section.

The fire quickly spread to three alarms as thick smoke poured into the sky from the building that sits at the rear of a long parking lot. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see firefighters shooting water into the barn-like structure, which was badly damaged, that houses a large pool. Fire Erupts at Northeast Philly Aquatic Center

Carol Hoffman was working out in the basement of the facility when fire alarms went off.

"By the time I got to the top of the steps, I could see people running out in bathing suits," Hoffmann told NBC10.

"When we got outside, there was no one, nobody knew what to do, it was awful," Hoffman, who has lost three family members to fire, said.

"People were pulling people out in wheelchairs, a lot ran out in their bathing suits," she said.

No word yet on possible injuries.

Embers from the fire spread to nearby lawns, causing small fires at neighboring properties.

Firefighters could be seen battling the flames from neighboring streets, stretching hoses for blocks to neighboring hydrants.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area near the fitness center as crews worked to contain the situation.

AFC Fitness: Northeast Philadelphia offers classes, an indoor Olympic-size swimming pool and other health club amenities, according to its website. The large facility -- AFC claims it houses the largest pool in Philadelphia -- sits next to John F. Byrne Golf Club.