The scene of an alleged car crash and SEPTA bus hijacking.

A man who police say was legally armed with a handgun shot another man Wednesday on a West Philadelphia street moments after a nearby SEPTA vehicle crashed.

The shot man allegedly hijacked the SEPTA work vehicle minutes earlier at 6300 Woodbine Avenue, sometime shortly before 11 a.m., police said. Before allegedly stealing the vehicle, the suspect was involved in a two-car crash, police said.

The alleged hijacker then crashed the SEPTA vehicle in the 2000 block of 63rd Street in the Overbrook section and fled on foot from the scene, police said.

As he ran from the crash, he "got into a struggle with a bystander who was legally carrying a gun on his hip," police said.

The bystander shot the suspect after an alleged struggle for the gun, police said.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Neither the shooter nor the suspect were initially identified, and no charges were released.