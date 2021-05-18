Weather Education Week

Join NBC10 and the Phillies in trying these science experiments at home!
Weather Education Week

Prep for Severe Weather at Home or the Ballpark! Weather Education Week Activity #4

Check out these tips from Telemundo62 weather anchor Alondra Anaya -- and see if you are ready for a scavenger hunt!

Severe weather can be scary. But you can stay safe by preparing in advance -- just like the groundskeepers at Citizens Bank Park do for the Phillies.

Check out the video from Telemundo62's Alondra Anaya above. Then, see if you are ready to take this scavenger hunt!

You can answer these questions aloud or by filling out the downloadable below. Then collect the items in our scavenger hunt!

And don't forget to ask your parent or teacher to take a video -- and send it to us.

Questions:

  1. Name two ways Citizens Bank Park protects players and fans from rain and severe weather.
  2. What does a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH mean?
  3. What does a Tornado WARNING mean?
  4. Where is your weather-safe space at home?
  5. Who will go with you to your safe space?

Severe Weather Safety Kit Scavenger Hunt:

Find these things in your home to create your very own Severe Weather Safety Kit:

  • Backpack for storing everything
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Non-perishable food
  • First aid kit or Band-Aids
  • Bottled water
  • Extra pet food (if you have a pet)
  • Blanket
  • Cell phone charger cord and power bank
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20743429-weather-scavenger-hunt-may-18

Did you try the experiment? We'd love to see a video! Parents, you can upload a video by clicking here. Make sure to include the names of the participants and your home town.

Or, if you are comfortable doing so, post your video on Instagram or Twitter with #WxEdWeek and tag @nbcphiladelphia.

And check back each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for new experiments during Weather Education Week! See all our experiments and coverage here.

This article tagged under:

Weather Education Week
