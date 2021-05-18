Prep for Severe Weather at Home or the Ballpark! Weather Education Week Activity #4

Severe weather can be scary. But you can stay safe by preparing in advance -- just like the groundskeepers at Citizens Bank Park do for the Phillies.

Check out the video from Telemundo62's Alondra Anaya above. Then, see if you are ready to take this scavenger hunt!

You can answer these questions aloud or by filling out the downloadable below. Then collect the items in our scavenger hunt!

And don't forget to ask your parent or teacher to take a video -- and send it to us.

Questions:

Name two ways Citizens Bank Park protects players and fans from rain and severe weather. What does a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH mean? What does a Tornado WARNING mean? Where is your weather-safe space at home? Who will go with you to your safe space?

Severe Weather Safety Kit Scavenger Hunt:

Find these things in your home to create your very own Severe Weather Safety Kit:

Backpack for storing everything

Flashlight and batteries

Non-perishable food

First aid kit or Band-Aids

Bottled water

Extra pet food (if you have a pet)

Blanket

Cell phone charger cord and power bank

