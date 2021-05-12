Weather Education Week Returns May 17-21, 2021

NBC10 and Telemundo62, in partnership with Citizens and the Philadelphia Phillies, will host virtual Weather Education Week from Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21. All weeklong the NBC10 First Alert Weather team, along with Citizens and the Phillies, will bring students, teachers and parents interesting science experiments and lessons on how the weather impacts the sport of baseball. Weather Education Week is designed to encourage students, teachers and parents to follow along and do the experiments in class or at home.

Traditionally, each spring, NBC10, Telemundo62, Citizens and the Phillies would host Weather Education Day at the ballpark for thousands of students. They would learn about science, watch the meteorologists conduct the experiments live on the field, and then enjoy a game. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the event transitioned into a weeklong virtual program and was able to reach even more students who were learning from home.

With a limited number of fans permitted back in the ballpark for 2021, Weather Education Night at the Phillies will take place atCitizens Bank Park on Tuesday, May 18, before the 7:05 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins. While it won’t be the traditional pre-game program for kids, there will still be lots of fun for those in attendance. Game highlights include Theme Night tickets in select locations available at a $2 discount; a ceremonial first pitch from one of the members of the First Alert team; and in-game video experiments on PhanaVision. Note: tickets are subject to availability.

“Our team looks forward to Weather Education Day every year and although we can’t all be together at the ballpark for the traditional full-day of programming just yet, that doesn’t mean the learning and fun has to stop,” said Krystal Klei, First Alert Meteorologist at NBC10. “It’s a great way to engage sports fans and students alike as we demonstrate how weather impacts baseball through fun and easy to do experiments.”

The virtual event will feature the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team members – Bill Henley, Krystal Klei, Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz, Steve Sosna, and Brittney Shipp, along with Telemundo62 Meteorologists Violeta Yas and Alondra Anaya – from Citizens Bank Park as they provide fun and educational experiments focused on weather that students, teachers and parents will enjoy. The program will also feature special appearances by Phillies guests throughout the week including the Phillie Phanatic, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, NBC Sports Philadelphia baseball analyst and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy, Phillies radio color analyst Kevin Frandsen, and groundskeeper Mike Boekholder.

“Once again we’ve had so much fun working with NBC10’s First Alert Team and Citizens in putting together an amazing Weather Education Week lineup for students, teachers and parents,” said Phillies Vice President, Partnership Sales & Corporate Marketing Jacqueline Cuddeback. “From the interactive experiments to the educational lessons on how weather affects baseball, it’s a terrific program for all ages to enjoy.”

“It’s great to be back at Citizens Bank Park with fans for Weather Education Night,” said Daniel K. Fitzpatrick, President of Citizens, Mid-Atlantic Region. “The fun experiments organized by NBC10 and Telemundo62 meteorologists are a great learning and career exposure experience for young students in the Philadelphia region. Citizens is proud to be a part of this program.”

Among the experiments that will be demonstrated are how to create a hovercraft, light up a bulb with a balloon, make water rise using just a candle flame, and a severe weather safety scavenger hunt, just to name a few. At the end of the week participants can take a quiz to see how much they have learned.

Beginning on Monday, May 17, each day new experiments and lessons will be posted, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on NBC10.com/WeatherEducation and phillies.com/weatherday. Participants are encouraged to record themselves trying these experiments can upload their video on the NBC10 app under the “See it, Share it” section to potentially be featured on NBC10’s newscasts. The Phillies will also be sharing highlights from Weather Education Week on their social media platforms.