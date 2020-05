Welcome to Weather Education Week @ Home! All week we are bringing parents and students interesting science experiments from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team -- and the Philadelphia Phillies!

Now, listen to First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Shipp as she reads from her book, "The Meteorologist in Me." And check out the special appearances from the Phillies' Joe Girardi and Brad Lidge!

