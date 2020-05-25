Weather Education

Weather Education Week

Welcome to Weather Education Week @ Home!

All week long NBC10 and the Philadelphia Phillies will bring parents and students science experiments they can do at home -- learning along with the Philly Phanatic, Phillies players and our meteorologists!

Weather Education Day Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park

Welcome to Weather Education Week @ Home! All week we are bringing parents and students interesting science experiments from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team -- and the Philadelphia Phillies!

We're posting new experiments every day, starting Tuesday, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. here on NBC10.com Click here to see all the experiments posted so far.

And check out the schedule of future experiments below. If you do these experiments, please have a parent take a video and upload it here. We might show you on the news!

Weather Education

Bill Henley 36 mins ago

Make a Cloud in a Jar! Weather Education Week Experiment #1

Plus, download our Weather Education Fun Facts guide and the how-tos for each experiment below!

We are thrilled to bring you this at-home experience. Usually, NBC10, the Phillies and our partners host a great day at the ballpark each spring for students. They get to learn about science, see cool experiences and then enjoy a game.

We couldn't do that this year -- but we were determined to bring some of the fun of that day to students at home. And we've expanded it to a whole week!

Happy Weather Education Week! Here's to science, baseball and fun!

Schedule and Downloadables:

Weather Education Fun Facts from NBC10 and the Phillies
10 a.m. Tuesday: How to Make a Cloud with Bill Henley
2 p.m. Tuesday: Make it Rain & Flooding Facts (in Spanish and English) with Alondra Anaya
10 a.m. Wednesday: Cold and Warm Air Masses and Density with Krystal Klei
2 p.m. Wednesday: Reading of "The Meteorologist in Me" with Brittney Shipp
10 a.m. Thursday: Tornado in a Bottle and Severe Weather Safety with Steve Sosna
2 p.m. Thursday: Reading of "The Meteorologist in Me" en Español with Violeta Yas
10 a.m. Friday: Salt and Ice: How it Works & Winter Weather (in Spanish and English) with Violeta Yas
2 p.m. Friday: Philly Weather Whiz Quiz with Glenn Schwartz

This article tagged under:

Weather Education WeekPhilliesFirst Alert Weatherweather education
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us