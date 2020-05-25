Welcome to Weather Education Week @ Home! All week we are bringing parents and students interesting science experiments from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team -- and the Philadelphia Phillies!

We're posting new experiments every day, starting Tuesday, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. here on NBC10.com Click here to see all the experiments posted so far.

And check out the schedule of future experiments below. If you do these experiments, please have a parent take a video and upload it here. We might show you on the news!

Plus, download our Weather Education Fun Facts guide and the how-tos for each experiment below!

We are thrilled to bring you this at-home experience. Usually, NBC10, the Phillies and our partners host a great day at the ballpark each spring for students. They get to learn about science, see cool experiences and then enjoy a game.

We couldn't do that this year -- but we were determined to bring some of the fun of that day to students at home. And we've expanded it to a whole week!

Happy Weather Education Week! Here's to science, baseball and fun!

Schedule and Downloadables:

Weather Education Fun Facts from NBC10 and the Phillies

10 a.m. Tuesday: How to Make a Cloud with Bill Henley

2 p.m. Tuesday: Make it Rain & Flooding Facts (in Spanish and English) with Alondra Anaya

10 a.m. Wednesday: Cold and Warm Air Masses and Density with Krystal Klei

2 p.m. Wednesday: Reading of "The Meteorologist in Me" with Brittney Shipp

10 a.m. Thursday: Tornado in a Bottle and Severe Weather Safety with Steve Sosna

2 p.m. Thursday: Reading of "The Meteorologist in Me" en Español with Violeta Yas

10 a.m. Friday: Salt and Ice: How it Works & Winter Weather (in Spanish and English) with Violeta Yas

2 p.m. Friday: Philly Weather Whiz Quiz with Glenn Schwartz