Snow began early Monday morning in Delaware and South Jersey before spreading into Philadelphia and areas to the north. Monday afternoon, the reverse will occur, with snow tapering off from north to south through Philadelphia.

Lingering snow in South Jersey, Delaware

The storm, however, will continue to bring accumulating snowfall to parts of Delaware and South Jersey, even as the heaviest and steadiest snow diminishes during the afternoon. Lingering snow showers are expected in these areas through the evening, finally ending early Tuesday morning.

As the storm moves out, cold and gusty winds will settle across the region Monday night, dropping temperatures into the teens. These winds may create areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility overnight.

High pressure will dominate for the rest of the week, but the cold will persist. Gusty winds on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring frigid conditions to the area.

The chilly temps below freezing also mean that any snow on the ground isn't going anywhere anytime soon. So, watch out for slick spots on sidewalks and roads into Tuesday.