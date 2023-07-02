‘Strong' storms could impact Sunday events

For those planning to head out to Independence Mall for Sunday's Wawa Welcome America festivities -- or those planning to spend a day at the shore or tending to the grill during a backyard BBQ -- you might want to have an umbrella at the ready.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez is calling for storms to begin in the Philadelphia region around 3 p.m. on Sunday and likely continuing into the mid-evening.

UNSETTLED SUNDAY 🌧️⛈️

Showers and storms are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some of the storm will be on the strong to severe end with damaging winds possible and hail. Severe or not, rain could be heavy with these.@NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/cxIyQ05vZC — Marvin Gomez (@marvingomeztv) July 1, 2023

Gomez said that these storms will be moving across most of the region, and this storm system could bring "damaging winds, even some hail."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Gomez said that clouds have dominated the sky for most of the morning but a few places have and will see some sun into the early afternoon.

"Unfortunately this is only indicative of surface heating across the region which means instability will be increasing leading to storms bubbling later today," he said,

He expects scattered showers and storms to hit areas west of the city first, then the unsettled weather will likely gradually move east between between 4 and 8 p.m.

He has also said that there could be heavy rain in some areas, especially around 6 or 7 p.m., in the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and in Delaware.

If you plan to be outside, Gomez said that, if you hear thunder, head indoors and, if you've got outdoor activities planned, storms could cause interruptions.

Yet, he said, the intensity of the showers and storms will vary.

Some neighborhoods might only get passing showers, he said, while others could experience "severe storms capable of bringing down tree branches and power lines."

The entire region faces a slight risk for severe storms for late afternoon into the evening, he said.

On Monday, he said, there could be another round of severe thunderstorms as well.

Gomez said the start of the work week will likely see clouds and some showers but should quickly turn sunny by noon.

In the afternoon parts of the area will experience similar weather to Sunday, with showers, storms, and potentially severe storms impacting the region, he said.

Though, Gomez expects the threat to be a bit less for the Lehigh Valley and central Jersey on Monday.

As of 11:30 a.m., Wawa Welcome America events are set to continue as scheduled.

If there are any changes, this story will be updated.