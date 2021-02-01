dogs Your Photos: Dogs Have Fun in the Snow Dogs across the region enjoyed the snow! Check out these photos from our viewers. By David Chang • Published 12 mins ago • Updated 11 mins ago NBC Universal, Inc. Want to share your photos and videos? Send them to us here. Dogs across the region enjoyed the snow! Check out these photos from our viewers. Margaret DiPalmaBailey refusing to come in. He love the snow! Scott SweeneyThis is my dog playing in the snow. Howard PolkMy dog Tucker's reaction to all the snow we are getting. Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage. Emily GressmanSprinkles enjoying the snow at the Jersey Shore! Michelle WhitemanSunset loves playing in the snow and eating it! Richie SanchezGoldendoodles rule. Stephanie GaineyTucker and Jaxon (Beagles) from Clementon, New Jersey. Christina MalesaRunning/loving the snow in Moorestown, New Jersey. Melanie K.She may be a seriously fuzzy (woolly) Siberian Husky but my Ruby is not even a little impressed with the snow falling. Jillian WexletThree-year-old old black lab, Bauer, having a blast and catching some air in the snow. NikiLoving the snow in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania. Brendon PaganDog coming in from the snow. Paige MunzSnow day for Taz! Mark PetuchFirst snow. This article tagged under: dogssnow 0