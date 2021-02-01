dogs

Your Photos: Dogs Have Fun in the Snow

Dogs across the region enjoyed the snow! Check out these photos from our viewers.

By David Chang

Margaret DiPalma
Bailey refusing to come in. He love the snow!
Scott Sweeney
This is my dog playing in the snow.
Howard Polk
My dog Tucker's reaction to all the snow we are getting.
Emily Gressman
Sprinkles enjoying the snow at the Jersey Shore!
Michelle Whiteman
Sunset loves playing in the snow and eating it!
Richie Sanchez
Goldendoodles rule.
Stephanie Gainey
Tucker and Jaxon (Beagles) from Clementon, New Jersey.
Christina Malesa
Running/loving the snow in Moorestown, New Jersey.
Melanie K.
She may be a seriously fuzzy (woolly) Siberian Husky but my Ruby is not even a little impressed with the snow falling.
Jillian Wexlet
Three-year-old old black lab, Bauer, having a blast and catching some air in the snow.
Niki
Loving the snow in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania.
Brendon Pagan
Dog coming in from the snow.
Paige Munz
Snow day for Taz!
Mark Petuch
First snow.

