Lehigh Valley

Woman Found Dead as Winter Storm Brings Snow, Strong Winds to Lehigh Valley

A 67-year-old Allentown woman with Alzheimer’s disease was found dead during Monday's winter storm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead during Monday’s snowstorm.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 67-year-old Patricia Becker was pronounced dead on an Allentown street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and the death was ruled accidental. The coroner’s office said she had reportedly wandered away from her residence, which is four blocks away on the same street. Police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The National Weather Service reported snow totals at or near 13 inches in parts of the county by early Monday afternoon, with 11.7 inches reported at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Stay Off the Roads as Winter Storm Hits NJ, Governor Says

First Alert Weather Jan 30

LATEST: Round 2 of the Deadly Snowstorm Is Going to Be Worse

Road crews were busy across most of the commonwealth as the storm continued to dump heavy snow Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf was urging residents to avoid travel if possible. Most of the state remained under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories that were expected to remain in effect through Tuesday morning.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lehigh ValleysnowAlzheimer's disease
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us