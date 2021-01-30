First Alert: Potential for Double-Digit Snow Totals in Northern Areas

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a winter storm expected to arrive as early as Sunday evening that could linger into Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to pack snow but also pockets of sleet and freezing rain in some neighborhoods.

A First Alert is in effect for the entire greater Philadelphia region, meaning people should take the time to prepare now so they’re not caught off-guard. Even before the snow arrives, conditions will feel pretty brutal. Winds will gust between 40 and 55 mph at the Jersey Shore and 35 to 45 mph inland, making temperatures feel like they’re in the teens.

Winter storm warnings have been issued in the following counties in Pennsylvania: Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Lehigh, Northampton and Cumberland. We also see winter storm warnings in New Castle County, DE, and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem and Hunterdon counties in NJ. Ocean, Burlington, Cape May and Atlantic counties in NJ are on a coastal flood watch.

We are answering some of your questions with what we know at this point. Make sure to check back, as the forecast may adjust when information becomes more clear.

When Is the Snow Expected to Start? How Long Will It Last?

Light-to-steady snow is expected to arrive Sunday evening, though the heaviest amounts will fall on Monday.

Sunday night into Monday morning, we could see a lull with only light snow, or sleet and light freezing rain.

Mid-day Monday into Monday night, we'll see precipitation pick back up and change to steady, heavy snow making for pool travel conditions.

Things should move out by Tuesday morning.

With the ground cold, any snow that falls will start to stick to untreated surfaces. Driving will be slippery, and it’s advised people avoid driving altogether on Monday. Even by Tuesday morning, it’ll be best to wait for the snow plows to do their work before hitting the road.

What Should You Expect From the Winter Storm?

You should expect snow, enough to need plowing, and rain or a wintry mix down the Jersey Shore and in southern Delaware. Inland areas are expected to get the biggest snow totals.

People at the Shore and in southern Delaware might get rain or a mix of freezing rain and sleet Monday morning. However, there could still be 1-3 inches of snow near the beaches and 3-6 inches further inland.

North of those areas, people should brace for anywhere from 6 to 9 inches, depending on where they live.

Will It Be Snow, Ice or a Mix Where I Live?

The forecast becomes more challenging on Monday as snow is expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain in some neighborhoods. That will lower the potential snowfall totals in those areas but could add to concerns over slippery travel and potential power outages.

A difference of a degree or two could change snow to ice. Winds which could gust over 50 mph near the coast could add to the threat for the lights going out.

By Monday morning, the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware might see rain or a mix of sleet and freezing rain. As the day progresses, 3 to 6 inches could fall, though neighborhoods closer to the beach may only get 1 to 3 inches.

Inland is where most of the snow is expected to fall. Neighborhoods from the I-95 corridor and northward could get 6 to 10 inches. We could see 10 to 16 inches north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

What Changes Should I Look Out for?

It is important to stick with the NBC10 Weather Team's latest forecast as the track will likely continue to shift.

A shift in track could mean a change in what Philadelphia area neighborhoods get the heaviest and most intense snowfall before the storm moves out Tuesday morning.

Stay Ahead of the Storm

